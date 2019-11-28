KEARNEY — The Trails and Rails Museum will host “Eat, Drink and Be Merry,” its 32nd annual Christmas Tree Walk, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 710 W. 11th St. in Kearney.
The exhibit will be open to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 15. Dozens of decorated trees will be on display in each of the museum’s buildings.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase “voting tickets” in the gift shop (25 cents each) so they can choose their favorite trees. A silent auction during the week will feature mini-trees, with proceeds benefiting the museum.
The museum will also offer holiday stories, treats and refreshments on Dec. 7. Santa plans to make an appearance at 3 p.m.
The Trails and Rails museum is operated by the Buffalo County Historical Society. There is no admission charge for this special holiday event.
For more information, call (308) 234-3041 or check the website at www.bchs.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.