KEARNEY — The Trails and Rails Museum will host “Eat, Drink and Be Merry,” its 32nd annual Christmas Tree Walk, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 710 W. 11th St. in Kearney.

The exhibit will be open to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 15. Dozens of decorated trees will be on display in each of the museum’s buildings.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase “voting tickets” in the gift shop (25 cents each) so they can choose their favorite trees. A silent auction during the week will feature mini-trees, with proceeds benefiting the museum.

The museum will also offer holiday stories, treats and refreshments on Dec. 7. Santa plans to make an appearance at 3 p.m.

The Trails and Rails museum is operated by the Buffalo County Historical Society. There is no admission charge for this special holiday event.

For more information, call (308) 234-3041 or check the website at www.bchs.us.

