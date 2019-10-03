KEARNEY — “Threads Across America,” the 15th annual show presented by the Nebraska State Quilt Guild, is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12, in Kearney.
Quilt show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The show will include between 150 and 200 unique works from members of 25 to 30 guilds around the state. Those quilts will feature a variety of styles and designs ranging from traditional to modern to art crafted by quilters of all skill levels from award winners to novices.
Vendors will offer a variety of products, such as fabric, patterns, books, notions, hand-dyed, painted fabrics, antique quilts, fabrics, sewing accessories and even clothing.
The 2020 Raffle Quilt for the Nebraska State Quilt Guild is called “Double Framed and Flying.” Karen Ruwe, the designer and maker, said, “If you notice, the purple, teal and green are representing double frames and the geese wander around and through the frames. I chose three of my favorite colors. The quilting on this is amazing and done by Sue Steier. The binding is a triple binding done by Sheri Ruwe.”
Raffle tickets are $1 each and will be available at the state show or by email to raffle@nsqg.org. The drawing will be July 25, 2020, at QuiltNebraska in Kearney.
Featured quilter will be Peg Pennell, a native Nebraskan. While enjoying all aspects of working with textiles, she is particularly attracted to quilts as the medium for expressing herself. She began quilting in the 1970s and has been teaching quilting skills to others for more than 25 years. She has won more than 250 ribbons and awards, both locally and internationally, for her work. Pennell enjoys teaching and sharing the joy of creating with others. Much of her work is inspired by nature and wildlife. She says she loves learning a new skill and relishes the challenge of creating with complex construction techniques. She embellishes many of her quilts with hand-stitching and beading.
During the show, Quilts of Valor will have its own booth displaying quilts and handing out information about the organization.
Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children age 4 to 12; children 4 and younger will be admitted free.
For a complete schedule of classes, demonstrations and more, check online at http://nsqg.org.
