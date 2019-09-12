Help ring in the fall with one of Stuhr Museum’s most popular events, the Harvest Fair set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15.
The Harvest Fair is packed with history, activity and fun. From the exhibits and games of an 1890s fair to the cooking demonstrations common around the harvest to the dozens of special events and activities, it’s all the best things about the fall season packed into one event.
Events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. They include:
— An agricultural fair in Railroad Town including food, artwork that you can create and exhibit, a modest midway, fun photo opportunities, apple peeling, a fortune teller and more.
— Fall-themed games and pumpkin decorating in the field next to the Glade Roller Mill (Saturday only). One hundred pumpkins will be available to give away (first come, first served).
— Harvest food activities in the Log Cabin settlements with recipes available at the sites. Food activities will also be offered at the Milisen House.
— Professor Lysander B. Jones and his Traveling Medicine Show and Musicale at 2 p.m. Saturday.
— Special food at the Silver Dollar.
Admission for the Harvest Fair is $8 for adults and $6 for children.
In addition, the museum will show an outdoor movie on Saturday night featuring the animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The movie will be shown outside in Railroad Town under the stars and begins when the sun goes down. There is a separate admission fee; $8 for adults, $6 for kids.
Smithsonian Museum Day
Stuhr Museum will open its doors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 21, when it participates in the 15th annual Museum Day event sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine.
In order to come see all Stuhr has to offer, print off a free Museum Day ticket at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay and present it at the Stuhr Building. You will be given free admission all day
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to museum access, equity and inclusion. More than 250,000 people downloaded tickets for this event last year and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museum-goers than ever before.
Now on display
Stuhr has just opened three new exhibits ranging from the moving to the goofy and everything in between.
— “Impact Nebraska: Roots,” through Nov. 17, Stuhr Building. This exhibit celebrates both the history and the joys of rural life. Artists may focus on simple things taken for granted; they may explore deeper roots entwined in family and memories of childhood; or, they may cause you to pause and see your world in a new way — perhaps remembering your roots. The show is a traveling exhibit.
— “Through The Visitor’s Eyes,” through Nov. 17, Fonner Rotunda. This show is made up exclusively of photos taken by visitors on the museum grounds. Awards will be given out in a number of categories and a calendar will be for sale later in the year.
— “Quilted Conscience,” through Sept. 22, Stuhr Building. Marking the 10th anniversary of this event, this exhibit features quilts made by immigrant students who were taught to quilt and asked to create art based on their immigrant experience.
Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children. For more information, call (308) 385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
