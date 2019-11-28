If you’re looking for a place in Central Nebraska that really reflects the holiday spirit, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Stuhr Museum.
With dozens of decorated Christmas trees on display, celebrating the holidays past and present in Railroad Town, and a group activity added “just for fun,” the museum offers a little something for everyone during the holiday season.
And that list doesn’t even include the popular North Pole Express event for children that started Nov. 23 and continues this weekend. It sold out quickly after tickets went on sale in October.
Fantasy of Trees
A Christmas tradition that has spanned more than 50 years, the Fantasy of Trees display is one of the museum’s signature events.
From artistic trees to old-fashioned trees to pop culture and humorously decorated trees, Fantasy of Trees is full of endless variety and holiday decorative spirit.
Dozens of trees have been created by youth groups, civic organizations, businesses, social clubs and more. They will be competing for prizes in several categories, including: Most creative, most traditional, best tree skirt, best children’s theme, best hand-made ornaments, best use of recycled items, best tree topper, best represents organization, best in pop culture, most unexpected, wow!, very funny, brings a smile, is it a tree?, fit for a museum, judge’s choice, people’s choice and best overall.
A free reception, set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, offers a chance to view the trees for no charge. The reception will also include live holiday music, a hot toddy and hot chocolate bar and refreshments, special shopping in the Prairie Treasures Gift Shop, a preview of Christmas Past and Present, a scavenger hunt with prizes and more.
But if that’s not enough, the museum will also host an “ugly sweater contest” during the reception. The winner of the most hideous holiday sweater, judged by Stuhr’s curators, will win an Amazon gift card to kick start their holiday shopping.
Fantasy of Trees opens Saturday, Nov. 30, and will remain on display through Jan. 2 and can be viewed during regular museum hours. Regular admission fees apply.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission for nonmembers is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and veterans and $4 for children age 5 to 12; children 4 and younger are admitted free.
The museum is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. It closes at 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
For more information about this exhibit, call (308) 385-5316 or email Rob Nelson at rnelson@stuhrmuseum.org
Christmas Past & Present
“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s signature holiday event in Railroad Town, kicks off with a members-only preview from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with the event opening to the public at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. It continues from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14.
“This is the 32nd year for the event and Stuhr’s 1890s Railroad Town will feature dozens of open homes and businesses to explore and visit,” said Mike Bockoven, the marketing director for the museum. “The sounds of live music will waft from the rural church and buildings in Railroad Town, while Christmas will be celebrated in many different and memorable ways across the museum.”
Events and activities include: Tinsel making in the Tinsmith Shop; decorations and activities in Railroad Town’s historic homes; creating a paper chain or a scrap ornament at Town Hall; creating your own wooden train car in the Planing Mill for $5; special shopping at the Mercantile; hot drinks and holiday cookies at the Silver Dollar or the Plug Nickel in the Depot, and more. Special guests include Father Christmas in the Town Hall and Santa Claus in the Stuhr Building.
“For the more modern portion of the festivities, be sure to visit the Prairie Treasures Gift Shop which will have great shopping for the season, including ornaments, historic books, specialty gifts, jewelry and much more.” Bockoven said. “Also, Fantasy of Trees will be open in the Stuhr Building.
Admission is $8 for all, and free for children 2 and younger. Stuhr Museum and Hastings Museum members are admitted free. Events will be held in multiple buildings across Stuhr Museum’s grounds, both indoors and outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather. The event also includes areas of low light and some prefer to bring a flashlight.
For more information contact the museum at (308) 385-5316.
Deck the Tree
Looking for a fun and festival challenge this holiday season? Stuhr’s fourth annual “Deck the Tree” adventure is what you’re looking for! This year’s hunt has expanded to two days and is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 14. Each date is limited to 18 teams of two to five people (one tree per team).
This “adventure” features a hunt around museum grounds where participants search for decorations for their miniature Christmas tree. Individuals or teams will be given a map and a series of clues, and end their hunt with cookies and hot chocolate in the Reynolds Building. Trees can be decorated and taken home, creating a keepsake of the “adventure.”
Aside from being a fun, holiday hunt the “Deck the Tree” adventure takes participants through Stuhr’s “Christmas Past & Present” event and allows them to see a different side of the museum in the night time. Participants from previous years have commented how the event brought them to parts of the museum they might not otherwise have visited.
The fee is $35 per teams and preregistration is required by Monday, Dec. 2; register online at www.stuhrmuseum.org; for more information, call (308) 385-5316, ext. 208, or email info@stuhrmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.