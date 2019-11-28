“Color in Motion” featuring works by artists Misty Scheibel, Judy Stanczyk and Bill Young will be on display through December at the Studio K Art Gallery.
Scheibel describes herself as “a fluid acrylic artist.” Her works have been featured at On the Brix in Red Cloud and the Minden Opera House Gallery, and she is a member at Studio K Art Gallery. She also participates in several art festivals throughout the year. She says she enjoys the challenge and unpredictability of fluid painting.
Stanczyk has been doing stained glass for 35 years. She lives in Lincoln where she has her studio and retail store, Artglass Creative Studio. Her love for stained glass started when she took a class with her husband. She has taught many others over the years and continues to do so. Her studio sells glass and supplies to the hobbyist and makes custom stained glass pieces for churches, residences. businesses, etc.
She has participated in many Lincoln juried public art projects, such as Tour de Lincoln and Illuminating Lincoln. The last 12 years she also has found the love of fused glass, creating art pieces and functional art. She says her biggest inspirations come from the four seasons and the holidays. In addition to her own studio, her works are on display at the North Pole Express in Lincoln and Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island.
Young, a Grand Island native, is a self-taught Impressionist painter who started painting at the age of 25. He uses acrylic, oil and oil pastels as his different mediums. He says he has “a passion for painting; and his rich, colorful paintings mirror his passion.
An opening reception for “Color in Motion” is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Wine and light refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
