Antique Christmas ornaments from John Hanssen’s personal collection will be on display at the Stolley House during the Hall County Historical Society’s annual open house on Saturday, Dec. 7.

 Hall County Historical Society

The Hall County Historical Society will host its annual Christmas open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Stolley House in Stolley Park.

Built in 1859, the Stolley House is furnished with period furniture. During the holiday season, it is decorated with Christmas decorations of early times, in keeping with the tradition of the German family who lived there. Traditional German Christmas cookies and sweets will be served to those visiting.

The house will be decorated in period style with decorations from John Hanssen’s extensive collection; ornaments will be from the late 1800s through the 1950s.

Hanssen and members of the historical society will be welcoming guests.

There is no admission charge, but freewill donations are always appreciated.

Hanssen will also present a program focusing on “ephemera,” Christmas ornaments made from paper and cardboard, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

This Voices from the Past program is free for society members; admission for nonmembers is $5.

For more information, call Hanssen at (308) 380-2086 or Annette Davis at (308) 226-3465.

