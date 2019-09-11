The Wood River Area Community Choir is recruiting members for its 18th year.
Vincent Boudreau, the choir’s director, is seeking to form a nucleus of 10 to 15 singers in each singing range.
In past years, the choir has had singers from such communities as Cairo, Campbell, Dannebrog, Farwell, Grand Island, Gibbon, Hastings, Kenesaw, Ravenna, and Shelton, as well as Wood River.
An organizational meeting and practice is set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Marian Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Plans are to have practice sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. This time could be changed with the wishes of the choir.
This year the choir will be performing a new cantata, “The Thrill of Hope,” by Joseph Maartin and Heather Sorenson. This cantata is based on the Festival of Lessons and Carols, going back to the 18th century, but has been given a “fresh” twist to blend some of the old carols and new contemporary carols.
The performance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center.
Practice voice parts CD’s and other means of making up missed practices will be available for choir members. For more information, call Boudreau at (308) 583-2961, or e-mail him at MVBoudreau@aol.com.
