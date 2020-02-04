Sidewalk Prophets will give Grand Island residents a reason to smile on Feb. 15.
Dave Frey, lead singer of the Christian band, said members of the band are excited to bring their “Smile” tour to Grand Island.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Grand Island Evangelical Free Church.
Frey said the band is excited to play music from their new album, as well as their older music that fans know and love.
“The show will be great,” he said. “We have some game show elements to it, and we really think fans will enjoy it.”
Frey said that the tour is all about making people realize the joy of the Lord and bringing people together.
He said he loves watching people who didn’t know each other before the show bond over their love of music and the Lord.
“Once we leave, they have a new friend who can help them if they experience a difficult time,” Frey said.
He said the band’s new album, “The Things that Got Us Here,” is genuine and has a Tom Petty feel to it.
It is the type of album that people will want to listen to while they drive, Frey said.
“Smile” is the first song on the album, and he said it is about always choosing joy.
Frey said the album then goes through songs about doubt and fear, and at the end it is about seeing that God has been there the whole time.
“The album really speaks to what it is like to be human and to be Christian,” he said.
The first half of the tour has 24 shows and Frey said after the spring half of the tour, they will have presented 35 to 38 shows.
Admission is $14.99 for general admission, $24.99 for early entry and $49.99 for VIP Preshow Party tickets.
For more information, call (615) 358-8756 or go online to www.hyperurl.co/SMILEgrandislandNE.
