HASTINGS — Seraph Brass, a dynamic ensemble drawing from a roster of America’s top female brass players and winners of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hastings College.
The performance in Perkins Auditorium in Fuhr Hall is free and open to the public.
In addition to the concert, the group will conduct masterclasses for students.
Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Seraph Brass presents a diverse body of repertoire that includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works and well-known classics. Seraph released their debut studio album, Asteria, on Summit Records in January 2018, winning a Silver Medal Global Music Award. Seraph Brass is in residency at the Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival, alongside the Dover Quartet, in the festival orchestra.
Seraph Brass has toured extensively throughout the United States, China, Mexico and Europe. Featured performances of Seraph’s 2019-20 touring schedule include a sextet recital at the International Trumpet Guild Conference in Miami, performances at the Busan Maru International Music Festival in Korea and a residency at the Interlochen Arts Academy.
