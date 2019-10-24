OMAHA — A contemporary masterpiece of medieval craftsmanship, the Saint John’s Bible is the first handwritten, illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine Monastery since the invention of the printing press in the 15th century.
Featuring 76 original pages from this unique Bible and a selection of rare books and texts from other religious traditions, “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible” explores the relationship between faith, art and the written word. The exhibit opened earlier this month at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha and remains on display through Jan. 19.
The Saint John’s Bible was commissioned by Saint John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville, Minn., a community which has always fostered an appreciation for the living arts that is anchored in the past yet welcomes innovation. In that spirit, Saint John’s engaged celebrated calligrapher Donald Jackson to produce a contemporary Bible that is at once old and new: a masterpiece of the ancient crafts of calligraphy and illumination that could only be made by artists of today.
Handwritten on calfskin vellum, using hand-cut quills, ancient inks, natural pigments, and 24-karat gold, silver and platinum, but following a layout devised on a computer, this enormous undertaking combined centuries-old methods with new technologies. The Bible employs a modern English translation (the New Revised Standard Version), and its illuminations feature global contemporary imagery to inspire new readings of this sacred text.
The incorporation of motifs from several religious traditions, including Judaism, Buddhism and Islam, as well as Native American, Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures, imbues The Saint John’s Bible with a multicultural resonance for people of all faiths and backgrounds.
Joslyn’s exhibition includes a selection of rare books, manuscripts and sacred texts, including examples of Books of Hours dating from the 15tj century; richly decorated musical folios from 14th- and 15th century Italy and 17th century Spain; Judaism’s foundational sacred text, the Torah; and pages from the Koran (Qur’an), the holy book of Islam.
“Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible” is a ticketed exhibition; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for college students with ID (tickets for those with a UNMC student ID are free). The exhibit if free for members and youth ages 17 and younger. Special Thursday pricing (4 to 8 p.m.) is $5 for adults. All visitors, including members, must obtain a ticket at the admissions desk for entrance to the exhibition. Programs with visits to the exhibition will be priced accordingly for general public adults.
The museum has planned a variety of programs and special events in conjunction with this exhibit. A complete schedule is online at www.joslyn.org.
Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (until 8 p.m. Thursday); it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission fee to view the permanent exhibits.
For more information, call the Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St., at (402) 342-3300 or check the website at www.joslyn.org/ .
