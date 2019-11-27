Decorated homes will be on display at an annual event set for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Alpha Sigma Sorority will host its 32nd annual Tour of Homes beginning at 1 p.m., preceded by a lunch at Riverside Lodge at 11:30 a.m. Joyce Cantrell, chair of the sorority’s Tour of Homes committee, said the tour typically has between six and eight homes. This year’s event will feature six homes.
“Some people decorate simplistically — not a lot — while others decorate more elaborately,” Cantrell said. “We like to have a nice variety of newer homes and older homes. This year, we have what I would call a ‘barn home’ and they (owners) have made it into a family celebration unit, so when Christmas comes around, they go there.”
Cantrell said a highlight of the Tour of Homes is that it allows attendees the opportunity to see downtown residential developments. This year’s tour will feature a condo at The Yancey, as well as an Airbnb apartment at the new Easy Street Apartments on Third Street.
“We like to get all different areas of town,” Cantrell said. “This year, everything is mostly west, south and downtown.”
Bridget and Marty Harrington said this is the third time they have shown their home in the Tour of Homes. However, this is the first year they will showcase their home in northwest Grand Island as they have moved since the last time their home was featured in the tour.
“I feel that I want to give to the community, but I work 10 hours a day as I have an in-home daycare,” Bridget said. “I do not really get to leave the house much during the day. So it is hard to get out and volunteer to do other things. This is a way to be able to do that in my own home.”
She said there is “lot of hard work and lots of late nights” involved in decorating her home for the Tour of Homes. Marty said his wife does most of the work in deciding what decorations to include as part of the tour showcase and where to place them inside their home.
Bridget said that because she has an in-home daycare, she does most of her decorating for the Tour of Homes in the evening or when the children are napping. She added her decorations are things that she can easily move in and out to allow for daycare activities during the day.
“My decor is all primitive and farmhouse-like,” Bridget said. “None of the kids can really hurt any of that stuff.”
Cantrell said attendees are free to come and go to and from the homes on the Tour of Homes, tour them for as long as they like and tour as many homes as they would like.
“In the program we give them (attendees), a map in there so they can see where every house is at,” she said. “They do not have to go in order; they can go in whichever order they would like.”
Cantrell said the proceeds from the Tour of Homes ticket sales will benefit three organizations: Central Nebraska Human Trafficking, Dream Camp for Kids and Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. She added the event raises approximately $15,000 each year from its ticket sales, so Alpha Sigma hopes to give each organization around $5,000.
When it comes to selecting which organization to donate to every year, Cantrell said local organizations give presentations to Alpha Sigma before the sorority votes on three organizations to donate to of those who apply and give presentations. She added organizations can only apply once every five years to ensure Alpha Sigma donates to a variety of different organizations every year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.