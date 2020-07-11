40 North Tap and Grille, in cooperation with North Elm businesses and the city of Grand Island, will host a two-day outdoor music festival Aug.1-2.
The festival will include six rock and country music performances and 18 hours of live entertainment on stage at Third and North Elm streets in Grand Island and the opportunity to benefit a number of community organizations.
On-stage performances will range from local favorites to Kansas City’s most popular band and a national singer/songwriter recording artist.
Saturday’s entertainment includes a concert with the Jessy Carr Band, Kansas City’s “best party rock band,” Pompous Jackk and the high energy and Modern Country/Southern Rock music of the DJ Bridwell Band.
Sunday’s performances include a triple play of concerts, too, with a local fan favorite Black Top Pony followed by one of the most talented bands in Kansas City, Saucy Jack. That will be followed by a nighttime performance with singer/songwriter entertainer Rascal Martinez.
Family entertainment and community efforts are in the mix, too.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, the event opens at 10 a.m. when Harley Davidson Central will be on hand with a display of Harleys and anyone can “Adopt a Pet” from the Central Nebraska Humane Society, vote on the Project Hunger food sculpture display, and contribute to the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and the United Way COVID Compassion Fund.
A Transformer Show will begin at 1 p.m. and will include complimentary snow cones for the kids. Happy D Klown will create balloon art starting at 1:30 p.m., prior to the afternoon’s live entertainment and a Classic Car “Show and Shine” from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday’s event opens at noon, with the Transformers at 1 p.m. before nine hours of on-stage and live entertainment beginning at 1:30. The South Central Corvette Club’s “Show and Shine” will be on display from 4 to 6 p.m.
Attendance is limited. Admission is $5 for adults, no charge for ages 17 and younger when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tickets can be pre-purchased at 40 North or while they last at each day’s event.
Each person is encouraged to bring a lawn chair to use alongside tables, tents or alongside the curbside shade as social distancing allows.
Food and beverage will be available to purchase. Restrooms will be provided as well as on-site security. Ample parking is available along Third Street, or in the parking lots at US Bank, Eakes Office Products or any Railside parking lot location.
If threatened by weather, the event will be accommodated within 40 North.
For more information and complete details, go to 40northtapandgrille.com or call the Railside Office 308-398-7022 or 40 North Tap and Grille at 308-385-2140.
