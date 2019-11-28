AURORA — A stroll down the boardwalk of the historic indoor town at the Plainsman Museum in Aurora is always a journey through yesterday, but add a sparkling forest of decorated Christmas trees and it’s even better.
Opening Dec. 1 and remaining on display through Dec. 31, the museum’s annual Winter Wonderland of Trees will feature soft lights
twinkling down the path between the sod house and the photography studio, reflections floating around the rotunda and a soft glow over the mosaic floors.
For more than 20 years, the Plainsman has sponsored this display, each tree decorated by community members, organizations and area businesses.
Back for its second year, Christmas on the Boardwalk is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Watch the Boardwalk come to life for the Christmas season with shopkeepers and local townspeople.
Event includes refreshments and activities for the entire family. Admission for this special event is $5 per person with a maximum of $10 per family.
Regular hours for the museum, 210 16th St., are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and Monday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors age 60 and older and $3 for students age 5 to 16; children 4 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, contact the museum at (402) 694-6531 or check online at www.plainsmanmuseum.org.
