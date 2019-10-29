The PJ Masks are coming to Grand Island LIVE with a brand new musical adventure!
Featuring the heroic trio from your favorite series: The PJ MASKS! Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to save the day from the sneaky villains - Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl! Fluttering Feathers! Leaping Lizards! What a CAT-tastrophe!
Leaping, flipping and climbing - live on stage! Complete with your favorite music and brand new songs you’ve never heard before! Don’t sleep through it – watch the PJ Masks save the day, live on stage!
Family event offering tickets in four price levels. Free parking. Children must be accompanied by an adult and everyone needs a ticket except children under 2 can sit on a parent's lap but not in a seat.
Group tickets available for 10 or more in each price level for a savings of $5 per adult or child on the face value of the tickets. Doors open one hour early at 5:00 PM. All reserved seating, limited # handicap seats. 1-day presale will be offered with appropriate password(s) on full price tickets.
A separate limited number of PJ Masks Live" Meet & Greet Upgrade Tickets sold separately while supplies last beginning on date of public on sale. Must have a show ticket in order to purchase a Meet & Greet ticket OR customers may purchase both the show ticket and Meet & Greet ticket at the same time.
Children 12 and under MUST be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian. Each Child, Parent or Guardian must have an event ticket as well as a Meet & Greet Upgrade to attend that function.
