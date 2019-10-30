“PJ Masks Live!”, the super-heroic, live musical show, is returning to North America for an additional leg of the “Save the Day” tour including a stop in Grand Island in January.
Show time is 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Heartland Events Center. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Based on eOne’s top rated animated series, the live show features preschoolers’ favorite super heroes — Catboy, Owlette and Gekko — as they embark on action-packed capers, solve mysteries and save the day from the night time baddies, all while learning valuable lessons. PJ Masks Live! will delight both children and parents alike with its world-class production, audience interaction and toe-tapping tunes that will be sure to have the little ones out of their seats and dancing in the aisles.
“PJ Masks,” the hit animated series, is now in its third season, airing daily on Disney Junior. It follows the thrilling night time adventures of three young friends who, when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets, transform into Catboy, Owlette and Gekko — the PJ Masks! Along with their friend PJ Robot, the PJ Masks go into the night to save the day from the sneaky villains trying to ruin all of the daytime fun.
Tickets range from $26.50 to $56.50 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, through the HEC box office or Ticketmaster. Meet and greet packages are available with any ticket for an additional $50 (plus fees). The box office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or order online at www.ticketmaster.com.
For more information, check online at www.pjmaskslive.com.
