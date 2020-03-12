LINCOLN — The new NET program “Turn It Up! Stories from People with Disabilities” is turning up the volume on stories from people who live with disabilities, allowing viewers to see stories that reflect the universal human experience. It premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, on NET World, one of four channels broadcast by NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
Friends. Neighbors. Colleagues. Artists. These are all ways to describe people with disabilities, because they are people first. They have jobs, families, pets, problems, goals and dreams. And, people living with disabilities have a lot to tell the world.
Produced for the “NET Connects” program series in partnership with the Nebraska Association of Service Providers, “Turn It Up! Stories from People with Disabilities” features seven presenters from Nebraska who share very personal, yet inspirational stories. A common theme among them is the desire to persevere and not be identified by their disability.
In the words of one storyteller, “I want everybody to know that people with disabilities, we are somebody, and no matter what people say about us, we are going to try our best. You can achieve your goals if you put in the hard work.”
Inspired by storytelling vehicles such as TED Talks, “Turn It Up! Stories from People with Disabilities” allows people with disabilities to talk about their own experiences in a way that is educational, respectful and compelling. Participants use their own voice, talking about struggles, strengths, plans and goals. Some of the storytellers in the program identify their disability, but others choose not to.
Stories from the participants also include thoughts about having meaningful job opportunities, finding a job that pays a living wage, educational opportunities, living independently, having relationships, starting a family or opening a business. Some talk about overcoming bullying issues and struggles to be understood because they learn or speak differently than others.
March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. “Turn It Up! Stories from People with Disabilities” is funded in part by the Nebraska Association of Service Providers, the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities and the MENTOR Network Charitable Foundation.
“Turn It Up! Stories from People with Disabilities” also airs on NET’s World television channel at 12:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
