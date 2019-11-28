ORD — The people and businesses of Ord will celebrate WinterFest and Small Business Saturday this weekend.
Small Business Saturday — always Thanksgiving weekend following Black Friday — was designed to put the focus on hometown businesses after a day of sales offered by national retailers. Many businesses across the country take part and those in Ord are no exception.
The day’s activities start of with Breakfast With Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. at Jubliee’s Catering. Eighth-grade students will be serving breakfast; freewill donations will benefit their annual field trip.
Once you’ve had breakfast, head on over to the Valley County Courthouse for the Ord Chamber of Commerce’s annual Snowball Drop. A “drop” for kids 8 and younger starts at 10 a.m.; the drop for those age 9 and older follows. Each “snowball” will contain discount coupons, “chamber bucks” or prizes donated by local businesses.
“Shine Bright in Valley County,” the annual Winterfest parade, starts at 6 p.m. downtown. A free holiday movie (“The Star”) and sing-along follows at 7 p.m. at the Golden Husk.
Other Saturday events include:
-- The Big Give Cocoa Connections, 10 to 11 a.m., the Golden Husk. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar while visiting with non-profit organizations throughout Valley County.
-- Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon, Ace Hardware.
-- Holiday movie and a visit from Santa, Ord Township Library. Enjoy popcorn and a festive holiday movie starting at 1:30 p.m. Santa’s arrival is set for 3 p.m. and he’ll stick around until 5.
-- Soup supper, 4 p.m. Ord Fire Hall. Warm up with a community soup supper hosted by the Ord Township Library Foundation.
-- An Old-fashioned Christmas, 5 to 8 p.m., Valley County Museum. Experience an old-fashioned Christmas with cookies, coffee and cider, hosted by the Valley County Historical Society.
Also in Valley County, the Arcadia Methodist Church will present a “Country Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 1. A soup supper starts at 5 p.m., with the program following at 7. Santa will make a visit. Also in Arcadia, the library will host a craft and vendor fair from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Event also includes an open house with prizes and refreshments.
Bethany Lutheran Church will host a holiday cookie walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7.
The North Loup Community Building will host a night of free roller skating at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Sponsored by the North Loup Lions Club, Santa will also make an appearance and hand out treats.
For more information, contact Kristina Foth, Ord Area Chamber of Commerce assistant director, at (308) 728-7875 or kristinafoth@ordnebraska.com; or Dahn Hagge at the Golden Husk, (308) 728-8113 or goldenhuskarts@gmail.com.
