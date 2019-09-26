HASTINGS — Open Space for the Performing Arts and Open Space for the Visual Arts summer immersion programs for high school students provided by Hastings College are now accepting applications for the 2020 summer experience at hastings.edu/openspace.
Both programs will run the same week, June 7-13, which will allow students to interact and share their talents.
“Open Space for the Visual and Performing Arts is a premier experience for our region’s most talented artists and performers,” said Chris Hochstetler, Hastings College dean of innovation and creativity. “The 2020 immersion program will challenge students to explore their own creativity even deeper while supporting them with master level classes, and the opportunity to learn and grow with gifted peers who are focusing their own efforts across the entire spectrum of visual mediums and performing arts.”
Open Space for the Visual Arts will accept up to 35 high school students who are currently juniors and display a high level of artistic ability. Selected students will spend their week in the world-class Jackson Dinsdale Art Center to gain hands-on experience in a range of art mediums and meet Hastings College faculty to discover opportunities about careers in art.
Open Space for the Performing Arts will accept 35 high school sophomores and juniors with exceptional talent and interest in pursuing music and/or theater in college. This group focus on advanced techniques and styles within a specific area of music (instrumental, piano, vocal) or theater (acting, technical theater).
The programs are valued at more than $1,000, but the Jackson Dinsdale Endowment Fund at the Hastings College Foundation generously grants each student a $750 scholarship to attend, lowering the student commitment to $250. However, no student will be turned away due to finances, as additional assistance is available to families who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.
Student applications can be found online at hastings.edu/openspace and do require a letter of recommendation and an audition or portfolio. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2020.
For photos and videos from previous Open Space programs, go to facebook.com/hcopenspace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.