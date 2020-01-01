Taking a different direction in January, the Studio K Art Gallery will feature the works of art students at Walnut Middle School throughout the month.
This is the first time student work has been highlighted at the gallery.
The students have been working in a variety of media and styles ranging from realism to abstract and expressive. The work represents exercises in technical skills, such as drawing from observation, applying formal elements of art, and effective application of the medium, as well as demonstrating the artists exploration of themselves and the world.
They are the students of Hannah Berns and Jacki Proctor, both in the first year teaching at Walnut. Berns is a first-year teacher and Proctor, a Grand Island native, had been teaching in North Platte.
An opening reception for the Walnut Middle school students is planned from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Wine and light refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
Schuyler art teachers to display works in Grand Island
UNDRground Contemporary Arts will host an opening reception for “Preach and Practice” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the gallery, 103 W. Third St.
“Preach and Practice” is a collection of artworks by Nebraska-based artists and educators Mike Trotter and Cole Beebe. Both artists use teaching to inspire their art, and their art to guide their teaching. Both work for Schuyler Public Schools.
The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 29. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
UNDRground Contemporary Arts provides exhibition space to emerging and established artists. Art students from Grand Island Senior High are directly involved in every aspect of the operation of the gallery.
For more information, check online at www.undrgroundcontemporaryarts.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.