“Three Dangerous Women” featuring works by artists Peggy Kokes-Alloway, Sarah Hansen and Kate Wolf will be on display throughout November at the Studio K Art Gallery.
Kokes-Alloway was raised on a ranch near the foot of the Nebraska Sandhills. She grew up riding horses and has always had a strong connection to nature. She majored in art at Kearney State College, and has since been active in local art clubs. She has won numerous awards.
She paints scenes from her home state while incorporating vibrant colors and imagery. She has done multiple commission pieces, including several for businesses in Lincoln. Her work resides in many private collections.
Wolf says she “has had a lifelong passion for all forms of art” and has worked in watercolor, acrylics, photography, batik, sculpture, wood carving, mixed media and collage.
She has been a member of Artissimo’s Art Club and the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs for many years. She has exhibited in galleries from Chicago to Denver and has volunteered a great deal of time helping children in Central Nebraska discover that art can be fun.
Hansen has been producing and exhibiting art since the time she could hold a paintbrush. Her work has been featured in galleries throughout Nebraska. Sarah is a member of Artissimo’s Art Club and routinely exhibits at ANAC’s annual conference. She specializes in acrylic painting and batik, with her work focusing on capturing the interactions of land and water.
An opening reception for “Three Dangerous Women” is planned from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Wine and light refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
GISH grads display works at the UNDRground
UNDRground Contemporary Arts will host an opening reception for “Home” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 103 W. Third St.
“Home” includes works from Grand Island natives Ben Kuhl and Kasey Lammers. After attending Walnut Middle School and graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Kuhl continued his art education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, while Lammers attended Hastings College.
Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
UNDRground Contemporary Arts provides exhibition space to emerging and established artists. Art students from Grand Island Senior High are directly involved in every aspect of the operation of the gallery.
For more information, check online at www.undrgroundcontemporaryarts.com.
