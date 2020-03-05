“Migration,” featuring sandhill crane images by artist Rick Rasmussen, will be on display throughout March at the Studio K Art Gallery.
Rasmussen is a lifelong native of Central Nebraska and has been an avid nature and wildlife photographer for more than 40 years. As a recipient of numerous awards, including two international awards in Nature’s Best Magazine, his images demonstrate his enthusiasm and appreciation of nature.
His photographic experiences are truly in the wild and not part of any zoo or domesticated habitat. Rick is best known for his captivating images of the sandhill cranes. He also teaches photography workshops during the spring migration.
His work has been featured in many magazines including: Nebraskaland, Nebraska Life, Wyoming Wildlife, Nature’s Best and Ducks Unlimited.
Rasmussen has traveled to Alaska, South America, Antartica, Iceland, Norway and many parts of the United States, but he says his favorite place to photograph is Central Nebraska, where he lives on an acreage along the Platte River valley with his wife, Lori, and their two dogs, Red and Genie.
He also features his work on his website at www.platteriverphotogaphy.com
An opening reception for “Migration” is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Wine and light refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
New UNDRground exhibit features work of Cuban-born artist
“Petrified Memories,” featuring works by Osmar Reyes, a Cuban-born artist who recently moved to Grand Island from Miami, opens Friday, March 6, at UNDRground Contemporary Arts, 103 W. Third St.
The UNDRground will be the first gallery in Nebraska to display Reyes’ work. An opening reception is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The exhibit remains on display through April 30.
UNDRground Contemporary Arts provides exhibition space to emerging and established artists. Art students from Grand Island Senior High are directly involved in every aspect of the operation of the gallery including installing the shows and coordinating the receptions. It is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, check online at www.undrgroundcontemporaryarts.com/.
New GOLA exhibit opens Saturday
HASTINGS — “Sisters Together,” featuring works by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and Donna Lambert, opens Saturday, March 7, at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, 221 N. Lincoln Ave. in Hastings.
An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will include wine and light refreshments.
Dorothy is an oil painter, a colorist with a unique style of painting landscapes of scenes she has experienced in Nebraska and surrounding states. Donna will be exhibiting photography. Her photography presents the viewer with a unique point of view of everyday scenes that we sometimes don’t really stop to contemplate.
The show remains on display through March 31; gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The gallery also offers art classes and jewelry classes are being added to the schedule. For more information about bead embroidery or needle felted jewelry, call Kay Grimminger at (308) 379-5207.
More information is also available on the gallery’s Facebook page or online.
College gallery featuring Juried Student Exhibition
HASTINGS — Hastings College student artwork will be featured in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center gallery through the end of March.
Students from across the campus were invited to submit their work in a variety of mediums for the Juried Student Exhibition.
This year’s open show for students was curated by Mychaelyn Michalec, an artist whose work depicts ultramodern matters of domestic life. Her work has been exhibited internationally and is currently being shown in many places; Femme Maison at House Guest Gallery in Louisville, Ky.,; I Do Not Ask Any More Delight at Quappi Projects in Louisville; and Tuft at Group Projects in Philadelphia.
Michalec will give a demonstration and talk at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the art center, 700 E. !2th Ave.
Hastings College students submitted 63 works for this year’s open show, and 21 were selected by Michalec. Awards for the show will be announced during a 2 p.m. reception on Sunday, March 29. The reception is open to the public.
Area students taking part in the show are: Dacia Hartman and Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings, Andy Streck of Alda, and Neely Tubbs of St. Paul,
The student work can be viewed during normal gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
