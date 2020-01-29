“Art of the HeARTland” Show, featuring works by a group of artists, all members of Central Nebraska’s Artissimo’s Art Club, will be on display throughout February at the Studio K Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St.
In the show, the artists joined creative forces to bring an exhibition of a wide variety of artwork in various mediums.
An opening reception for “Art of the HeARTland” Show is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the gallery, Refreshments will be served and visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about the artwork they create.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
‘Cranes Taking Flight’ on display at Museum of Nebraska Art
KEARNEY —The Museum of Nebraska Art presents, “Cranes Taking Flight,” from Feb. 4 through May 10.
In honor of the annual sandhill crane migration through Central Nebraska, MONA showcases artworks that pay tribute to this natural phenomenon. From painting and sculpture to prints and photography, artists have been inspired to render striking imagery depicting the literal and spiritual significance of this recurring spectacle.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
