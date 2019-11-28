The Northwest School District and private schools in Grand Island have scheduled concerts and other events leading up to the holidays.
Northwest District
Northwest High School will present both vocal and band concerts. The winter band concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the school and will feature the jazz band, percussion and wind ensembles, the orchestra and concert band. The vocal music concerts will be presented at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Information: Shawn Pfanstiel (instrumental) or Jeff Vyhlidal (vocal). Information:(308) 385-6394.
The performance schedule for elementary schools in the Northwest district includes:
1-R SCHOOL, 3301 W. One R Road: K-8 winter concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Northwest High School. Information: (308) 385-6352.
CEDAR HOLLOW, 4900 S. Engleman Road: K-4 music program, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; and 5-8 music program, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, both at Northwest High School. Information: (308) 385-6306.
CHAPMAN: Chapman PK-5 winter program, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Chapman Elementary School gym. Information: (308) 986-2215.
ST. LIBORY: K-8 winter music program, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Northwest High School. Information: (308) 687-6475.
Private schools
Central Catholic will host a Christmas concert featuring band and choir students from the middle school and the hight school at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the school. There is no admission charge. Information: Tyler Koepp, (308) 384-2440.
Heartland Lutheran’s Christmas concert featuring band and choir students will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the school, 3900 W. Husker Highway. Freewill offerings will be accepted and refreshments will be served after the performance. Information: (308) 385-3900.
Trinity Lutheran School will present a Christmas band and handbell concert from 5-8 students at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the school, 208 W 13th St. Students will also present Advent services throughout December in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary, 212 W. 12th St. Services include: “Advent Lessons and Carols,” featuring 6-8 students, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” featuring 3-5 students, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11; and “Who Came to Bethlehem?” featuring K-2 students, 10 am. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Information: (308) 382-5274.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.