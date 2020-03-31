LINCOLN — As schools across Nebraska are closed in response to the COVID-19 virus, NET’s World channel will provide a daily, five-hour At-Home Learning Service for students in grades 6-12.
From noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, NET World will offer the lineup of science, history and English language arts programming with related learning assets from PBS LearningMedia, a free website with thousands of classroom-ready resources for pre-K-12 educators and students at net.pbslearningmedia.org. Programs include “NOVA,” “American Experience” and more.
The new broadcast programming will be supplemented with additional resources from PBS LearningMedia, which is partnering with the WORLD Channel. The resources from PBS LearningMedia, which were developed based on feedback from educators, are aligned to curriculum standards in every state and contextualized for educational use. These resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials across subjects.
NET World is broadcast free and over-the-air. Check your local listings at http://netnebraska.org/channels. NET World will return to regularly scheduled programming when the Nebraska Legislature is in session.
WORLD is a national public media broadcast and web-based platform that shares news, information and documentary programming that humanizes complex issues from across the globe.
