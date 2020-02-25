NET and local leaders will offer a panel discussion on Nebraska’s flood recovery efforts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Island Public Library.

NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma, Wood River Mayor Greg Cramer, Howard County Emergency Manager Michelle Woitalewicz, and Elizabeth Troyer-Miller of the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group will discuss ongoing recovery efforts one year after devastating flooding hit the area.

The public is welcome to attend this free event and ask questions. The discussions will be recorded and included in an episode of the NET News series “Speaking of Nebraska,” airing at 7 p.m. March 19 on NET.

