NET is now simulcasting live on YouTube TV. Dedicated live channels for NET and NET PBS KIDS, as well as on-demand programming, are now available to YouTube TV subscribers, expanding PBS’s digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream PBS content. To access the full line-up available in Nebraska, you can visit the YouTube TV live guide or the PBS schedule at its website.
“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station.”
“We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users,” said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. “PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup starting today.”
“We’re delighted that NET, Nebraska’s PBS Station is now being simulcast live as part of the YouTube TV lineup of stations,” said Mark Leonard, president and CEO of NET. “Our quality educational and local content is now available through more platforms than ever before. No matter where you are in Nebraska, you can take NET with you wherever you go.”
In addition to YouTube TV, NET content is available on all NET-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast. NET members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via NET Passport.
