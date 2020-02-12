LINCOLN — When the NET News series “Speaking of Nebraska” returns to NET, one of the seven new episodes will look back at how communities are still recovering and rebuilding one year after historic flooding devastated parts of eastern Nebraska.
In the “Speaking of Nebraska” special “Nebraska Floods: One Year Later,” airing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, reporter Bill Kelly will discuss the work yet to do with residents and local leaders from Winslow, Peru, Dannebrog and surrounding areas.
The “Speaking of Nebraska” flood special is one of the episodes in a broadcast season that begins Thursday, Feb. 13. The series addresses a variety of topics important to Nebraskans.
It airs on television Thursday nights at the times listed below and repeats at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and noon Sundays. The series also airs on radio at 6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Scheduled airdates and topics include:
Feb. 13, 9:30 p.m.: Rural Transportation
Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m.: Sustainable Agriculture
Feb. 27, 8:30 p.m.: 2020 Census
March 19, 7 p.m.: Nebraska Floods One Year Later
March 26, 8:30 p.m.: Youth Civic Engagement
April 2, 8:30 p.m.: Food Deserts and Food Security
April 9, 8:30 p.m.: Diversity in Higher Education
April 16, 8:30 p.m.: University of Nebraska President Ted Carter
NET News Director Dennis Kellogg will host the series. While the Nebraska Legislature remains in session, “Speaking of Nebraska” episodes will feature Unicameral updates from NET News Legislative Reporter Fred Knapp.
All episodes will be available to stream online at netNebraska.org/SpeakingofNebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.