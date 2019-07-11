LINCOLN — Join Molly, a 10-year-old Alaska Native girl, her dog Suki and friends Tooey and Trini on their adventures in Alaska, when “Molly of Denali” premieres at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 15-19 on NET.
It also can be seen beginning July 19 on the 24/7 NET PBS KIDS channel and PBS KIDS digital platforms.
The first nationally distributed children’s series to feature a Native American lead character, “Molly of Denali,” will take viewers ages 4 to 8 along with her on adventures and foster literacy skills along the way.
With an emphasis on family and intergenerational relationships, episodes of “Molly of Denali” model Alaska Native values, such as respecting others, sharing what you have and honoring your elders, while showcasing contemporary aspects of rural life, including strong female role models and how technology aids in communication.
In every episode, Molly navigates her world and solves problems with the help of books, online resources, field guides, historical documents, maps, tables, posters, photos, Indigenous knowledge from elders, her very own vlog (video blog) and more.
“Molly of Denali” includes Alaska Native voices in all aspects of the production, both on camera and behind the scenes. The show also gives young viewers a window into the Alaskan experience through live-action interstitials featuring local children and regions filmed by Alaskan production teams.
“Molly of Denali” is grounded in a pioneering curriculum focused on informational text, a foundational aspect of literacy education. Informational texts are designed to convey information and can include written words, images, graphics, video and oral language.
The PBS KIDS series is being developed as part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS Ready To Learn Initiative with funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The Ready To Learn Initiative brings educational television and digital media resources to children ages 2-8, and aims to promote early science and literacy learning, with an emphasis on supporting children from underserved communities.
‘JAM’ features Nebraska bands and artists
From established bands to solo artists, watch Nebraska’s best known and emerging talent when “JAM” premieres on NET at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
With intimate interviews and stellar performances in music scene venues, “JAM” puts the spotlight on the makers of some of the best original new music being played right now in local clubs.
From The Fey’s vintage rock-soul and the soul-gospel R&B of Emily Bass and The Near Miracle to the soulful folk music of solo singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen, “JAM” explores the artistic journeys and voices of three of the state’s top homegrown artists.
The Fey is a Lincoln-based new age American rock-soul-R&B band with a touch of hip-hop. The sextet crosses genres seamlessly, riffing on social and cultural issues while advocating a message of peace. The band has a recording deal with Kansas City-based indie label The Record Machine, three EPs and more than three years spent touring the U.S., including 10 appearances at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
Emily Bass and The Near Miracle is a mostly Lincoln-based band, with the exception of Omaha bassist Mitchell Benson. The band is led by its dynamic namesake, singer Bass. The group performs their own original rock-soul-gospel-R&B music written by Bass and inspired by artists ranging from Carol King to Aretha Franklin. In “JAM,” the group performs as a quartet though it expands to as many as eight members with backup singers and a saxophone player.
Andrea von Kampen is an independent folk singer-songwriter originally from Seward and now based in Lincoln. Her soulful folk music has amassed millions of streams on Spotify, earning her a strong following across the country. This year, the artist released her first full-length album, “Old Country.”
The program will repeat at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 19; 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21; 9 p.m. Friday, July 26 and midnight, Tuesday, July 30.
‘Under the Milky Way’ part of PBS Online Film Festival
Created by NET, the 360 video “Under the Milky Way” has been selected as one of 25 short films to be featured in the 2019 PBS Online Film Festival.
This is the second consecutive year an NET production was chosen to be part of the festival. “Total Eclipse of the Heartland” was featured in 2018 and was the first 360 video ever included.
Beginning Monday, July 15, viewers can watch the films, vote and share their favorites. The PBS Online Film Festival has attracted more than 7 million video streams during its first seven years. Visit netNebraska.org/filmfestival to vote for your favorite 2019 films.
As a result of light pollution, nearly 80 percent of Americans can’t see the Milky Way galaxy from their homes at night. “Under the Milky Way” follows a group of people who leave the bright lights of the city and travel to “dark skies territory” in Nebraska’s Sandhills in an effort to reconnect with nature’s nocturnal majesty.
NET’s 360 videos tell stories from different perspectives. Produced using a collection of cameras with multiple wide-angle lenses, the separate footage is merged or “stitched” together to create one spherical, high resolution piece. Often called immersive video, 360 video puts the viewer in the middle of the action and lets them choose where to look.
Since its launch in 2012, the PBS Online Film Festival has featured diverse films from PBS member stations, the minority consortia, ITVS and POV.
To watch other 360 videos by NET, visit netNebraska.org/360.