LINCOLN — Nebraska’s most talented high school musicians and vocalists will be featured in an upcoming television special on the NET.

The “2018 Nebraska Music Education Association All-State Concert” will air at noon Sunday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 and noon Sunday, Nov. 17, all on the NET World channel.

Watch performances by the All-State Orchestra under the direction of Helen Cha-Pyo, All-State Band directed by Patrick Sheridan and All-State Chorus led by Z. Randall Stroope.

Each year, the Nebraska Music Education Association provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in an all-state honor ensemble. They gather in Lincoln for the NMEA All-State Conference each November to rehearse together and perform at the Lied Center.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments