Nebraska Stories” will continue with new episodes throughout February beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on NET. The program, popular across the state for its stories about hidden places, interesting people and forgotten history, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, food, nature, history, science and people that make Nebraska a special place.
The Feb. 6 episode will feature “A Shared Experience,” the story of graphic artist Dani Donovan who uses her illustrations on living with ADHD to help break the stigma associated with mental health issues; “Set Your Passion Free,” a visit to the studio of tinsmith Chris Hagemann, who spent decades searching for someone with the same passion as his; and “Edwina Justus,” the profile of Union Pacific’s first female African American locomotive engineer.
Other story highlights in February include:
“Ashton Lambie,” which gives an inside look into one of the fastest track bicycle racers in the world, who hails from Lincoln. Known as the “Kid from Nowhere,” he’s currently training for a spot on the Olympic team.
“Monza Roadster” profiles Bob McKee, one of racing’s most innovative and versatile engineers. During his illustrious and enduring career, McKee had a part in winning Indy Car teams, was a crew member of the winning car in Italy’s famous Monza Race and has also built race cars for actors and astronauts.
“Nebraska’s Tuberculous Hospital” discovers the pivotal role a 20th century hospital in Kearney played in combating the tuberculosis epidemic. After the infectious disease quickly spread in the early 1900s, Nebraska realized the best way to combat the epidemic was to treat those stricken and in 1911, created the Nebraska Hospital for the Tuberculous.
“Art Farm” explores the arts and artists who embrace this unique residency in the tiny village of Marquette. Some 80 artists from around the world travel to Art Farm each year for the chance to spend time on this eccentric acreage, with a roster of more than 800 artists from 23 countries thus far.
“Vintage Red” takes a trip to an incredible museum in downtown Lincoln, filled with a vast collection of Husker memorabilia and inspired by JC Wickstrom’s inseparable connection to Husker football.
“Where Time Slows Down” travels to Red Cloud where sculptor Littleton Alston is about to unveil his early version of what will ultimately be a 7-foot bronze statue of Willa Cather, destined for Statuary Hall in Washington.
“Old Fire Boat No.2” looks into the life of Larry Bowers, a model ship builder who recreated a historic fireboat on which his father served in WWII.
“Homesteading Restoration” features the restoration of a painting depicting the first homestead, the “Freeman Homestead Cabin,” by a conservator at the Ford Conservation Center in Omaha.
“Hallmark Sends Its Very Best” travels to David City which was part of the Hallmark Channel’s new “Hometown Christmas” initiative. Hallmark showered their founder’s boyhood town with the Christmas spirit by donating money for decorations.
“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, except for Feb. 13 when it will air at 9 p.m.
The 13-episode 11th season repeats at 11 a.m. Sundays and 9 p.m. Mondays at 9 p.m.
The series can be watched on Facebook, the NET Nebraska App or at netNebraska.org/nebraskastories.
