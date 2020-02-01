LINCOLN — Littleton Alston’s young life was sculpted by hardship and triumph. Fifty years later, the Omaha artist and Creighton University associate professor of sculpture is the first African American to create a work to be displayed in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
“A Sculpted Life” follows Alston on his creative quest to understand his subject, Nebraska writer Willa Cather, and explores how personal struggles have shaped his own life. The new documentary premieres at 9 p.m. Monday on NET.
“A Sculpted Life” captures Alston as he creates a clay model of Cather in his Omaha studio, visits Red Cloud to explore her childhood home, and begins work on the 7-foot bronze likeness of Cather that will represent Nebraska to millions of visitors from all over the world.
Alston grew up in poverty in the nation’s capital. As a boy, he escaped from the violence of the streets by hiding out in his basement, learning to draw by copying pictures from National Geographic magazines.
On hot summer days he would ride his bike to the U.S. Capitol, wandering through Statuary Hall and gazing up at the bronze and marble figures. “They were very distant,” he said. “They were like Olympian gods—they didn’t look like me, that’s for sure!”
Over time those figures spoke to him and inspired a dream to create something equally monumental. Sometime in 2021, the bronze statue of Willa Cather will take her place in Statuary Hall, where a young Littleton Alston once wandered in awe.
Single and poor, Alston’s mother worked behind the scenes to get him accepted into the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. As a young man, he came to Omaha on a residency and stayed to raise his family.
TB hospital documentary set for Thursday
In the early 1900s, Nebraska was not equipped to handle the tuberculosis epidemic that was sweeping across the state. The disease was highly contagious and without a cure. To address this issue, the Legislature passed a resolution in 1911 establishing the Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis.
“Plague on the Plains: Stories from the Nebraska Hospital for Tuberculosis” tells the story of the hospital which operated in Kearney for 60 years, and features interviews with family members of patients and former employees. The television documentary airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on NET World.
Tuberculosis sanitariums provided patients with clean living conditions, healthy food, sunlight, fresh air and bedrest. Doctors believed these were the keys to recovery. Expensive sanitariums were available for the middle and upper class, but the working poor, who were most at risk, could not afford this treatment. Nebraska’s hospital was constructed to fill the gap.
“While this was done partially for humanitarian reasons, there were other concerns: uncontrolled spread of the disease among farmers and factory workers was a large threat to the state economy,” according to documentary producer Jacob Rosdail, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Rosdail began work on the project in 2017.
The Nebraska State Hospital for Tuberculosis closed in 1972 following the development of the antibiotic streptomycin. Today, parts of it are included in what is now the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture and other structures on UNK’s west campus. The museum houses artifacts and information about the hospital.
“It’s become a mostly-forgotten and mythologized part of local history,” said Rosdail. The film covers the history of misconceptions that surrounded the hospital and it’s sometimes strained relationship with the Kearney community. It also offers insight into the daily life of patients, including children, and how the hospital handled racial integration.
Additional broadcasts are scheduled for noon Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and 12:30 p.m. March 1. Excerpts from the documentary will be used in the Feb. 13 broadcast of “Nebraska Stories,” which airs at 8 p.m. on NET.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.