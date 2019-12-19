LINCOLN — “Quilts,” a new episode of PBS’s “Craft in America,” will prominently feature the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when it premieres nationwide on PBS and locally, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, on NET.
The Peabody Award-winning documentary series, “Craft in America” discovers the beauty, significance and relevance of handmade objects and the artists who make them. For more than a decade, the series has taken viewers on cultural journeys across this nation, honoring the multiplicity of traditions that have come to define our country.
In this episode, Carolyn Ducey, curator of collections, and Leslie C. Levy, executive director, introduce the International Quilt Museum, where the mission is to build a global collection and audience that celebrate the cultural and artistic significance of quilts.
“We are thrilled to partner with ‘Craft in America’ to help tell the story of American quilts,” Levy said. “This episode truly captures the spirit and heart of our rich quiltmaking tradition. We’re also excited to share our collection, exhibitions and research with a national audience through the lens of this captivating episode.”
The “Craft in America” crew was at the IQM last March to film interviews and view quilts from the collection, which are featured throughout the hour-long episode.
In this episode, viewers meet contemporary masters of this surprising and powerful art form.
Historian and storyteller Ken Burns, a passionate quilt collector, who appears in the episode, calls quilts the “simplest and most authentic expression of who we are as a people.” The IQM recently exhibited 28 quilts from Burns’ American quilt collection. He views quilts as an essential building block of culture. “This is what human beings are required to do, to take raw materials and transform them into something greater than the sum of their parts,” Burns said. “And that’s what a quilt is, that’s what art is.”
The episode also features these contemporary artists and makers:
— Susan Hudson, a Navajo/Diné artist from Sheep Springs, N.M., was taught to sew by her mother who was forced to sew at an “assimilation” boarding school. Hudson’s pictorial quilts honor her ancestors and the proud history of the Navajo people using a crossover style inspired by Ledger art. Recounting history through her ledger quilts has made Hudson an activist storyteller, chronicling the hardships endured by her ancestors.
— Victoria Findlay Wolfe has a fine art degree in painting but found her life’s passion in quilt making. Now a New York-based International Award-Winning quilter, fabric designer, teacher, author and lecturer, Findlay Wolfe is known for making quilts that look difficult to make, then teaching quilters to make them. Each quilt Findlay Wolfe makes pushes boundaries, supporting her premise that creativity requires risk.
— Michael A. Cummings is a nationally recognized quilter who lives and works in the historic Sugar Hill neighborhood of New York. Self-taught, Cummings brought years of painting and collage skills to his quilt making. Inspired by jazz and working in the narrative tradition, Cummings and his sewing machine tell stories of the African American experience across historical, cultural, philosophical and mythical realms.
— Judith Content uses inspiration from nature and a Japanese resist dye technique, arashi shibori, to create glorious abstract wall quilts in her Palo Alto, Calif., studio. Content dyes then composes fabric into an abstract kimono form and uses her sewing machine as a drawing tool to achieve an evanescent visual haiku that communicates to viewers both emotionally and intellectually. These Art Quilts, made to be viewed on walls rather than placed on beds, expand both the definition of the quilt and its place in the art world.
The International Quilt Museum is home to the world’s largest publicly held quilt collection with quilts dating from the 1600s to present and representing all 50 states and more than 55 countries. For more information, visit internationalquiltmuseum.org.
‘JAM’ features in-depth looks at three Nebraska music makers
Explore the artistic journeys and sound of some of the state’s top homegrown music makers playing in local venues when three episodes of “JAM” air starting at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, on NET.
With intimate interviews and stellar performances in music venues, these episodes put the spotlight on the makers of some of the best original new music being played right now in local clubs.
Emily Bass and the Near Miracle” will start off the night at 9:30 p.m. The mostly Lincoln-based band, except for Omaha bassist Mitchell Benson, is led by its dynamic namesake, singer Bass. The group performs their original rock-soul-gospel-R&B music written by Bass and inspired by artists ranging from Carole King to Aretha Franklin.
In this episode, the group performs as a quartet though it expands to as many as eight members with backup singers and a saxophone player.
“The Fey” will air at 10 p.m. This Lincoln-based new age American rock-soul-R&B band with a touch of hip-hop crosses genres seamlessly, riffing on social and cultural issues while advocating a message of peace. The band has a recording deal with Kansas City-based indie label The Record Machine, three EPs and more than three years spent touring the U.S., including 10 appearances at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
“Andrea von Kampen” will conclude the night at 10:30 p.m. Von Kampen is an independent folk singer-songwriter originally from Seward and now based in Lincoln. This year, the artist released her first full-length album, “Old Country.” Her soulful folk music has amassed millions of streams on the online music streaming service Spotify, earning her a strong following across the country. Most recently she recorded a version of Alphaville’s “Forever Young” for a Hafod Hardware Christmas television commercial in the United Kingdom, which quickly amassed 2.5 million views and counting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.