LINCOLN — What role should the news media play in our democracy, and what are the obligations of citizens and journalists in today’s news media environment? These are just two of a series of complex questions that were part of community conversations in Nebraska.
NET, curated the public discussions into the hour-long television special “An Issue of Trust: News Not Fiction,” premiering at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, on NET.
This NET special features engaging exchanges as Nebraskans and award-winning journalists discuss issues such as identifying biased or inaccurate news, and what the future holds for the circulation and consumption of news.
The discussions were part of Humanities Nebraska-sponsored community forums in Kearney, Lincoln and Norfolk last fall. NPR’s Sarah McCammon (formerly of NET) served as both a panelist and moderator and NET’s Bill Kelly moderated a forum.
Other journalists on the panels represented a variety of perspectives on the position of the news media in our society, and included local and regional voices as well as Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists.
“An Issue of Trust” repeats at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, on NET World; 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, on NET; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on NET World.
To stream the forum in its entirety, visit netNebraska.org/issueoftrust
This program is funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.