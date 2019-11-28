CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian Schools will present its annual Festival of Lessons and Carols on Friday, Dec. 13.
“Voices of Angels,” featuring local students and musicians, is planned for 6:15 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and valet parking will be available.
The festival, now in its 14th year at Nebraska Christian, will once again be directed by international conductor Maestro Eric Dale Knapp of New York City.
Linda Sweetman-
Waters, a piano soloist, organist, chamber musician and accompanist, is also returning to perform as part of the concert.
The festival choir will be comprised of more than 125 voices and includes students from Nebraska Christian, Heartland Lutheran, High Plains and Silver Lake, as well as area home schools.
Approximately 30 elementary students will be in the Children’s Choir, which will be directed by Mike Flynn, Nebraska Christian music director.
The 40-piece orchestra will include musicians from Kearney, Hastings and the surrounding area.
Choir members will participate in an all-day choral workshop with Knapp prior to the evening performance.
Due to the length and the sacred and worshipful tone, it is not an event for young children.
Tickets are $22 and must be purchased in advance by 5 p.m. Dec. 12; order online at nebraskachristian.org/festival.
The 2019 Festival of Lessons & Carols is sponsored in part by Nebraska Christian Schools, Nebraska Arts Council, the Merrick Foundation and Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation.
Established in 1959, Nebraska Christian Schools is a PK-12 Christian day and boarding school.
For more information, contact Becky Ritta at (308) 946-3836 or britta@nebraskachristian.org
