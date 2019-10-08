The Nebraska Brass will present “Brass in Time: A Musical Journey Through the Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna St. in Grand Island.
Tickets are available at the door, or by contacting the venue. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors; students will be admitted free.
The Nebraska Brass is on its 32nd concert season presenting more than 300 years of brass music.
The Nebraska Brass features Dean Haist, trumpet; Brad Obbink, trumpet; Richard Ricker, horn; Nancy Vogt, trombone; and Kevin Madden, tuba.
The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in more than 60 communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting five concert series each season. The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this art form.
