KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art has announced its art auction for “Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland” will be moved to an online format on Qtego, a mobile bidding site.
“The social events associated with Spirit are being canceled out of concern and care for everyone’s well-being,” said Gina Garden, marketing coordinator for MONA. “The MONA board executive committee made the decision to move to an online auction while suspending Spirit social activities in accordance with the guidelines recommended by health authorities locally and nationally in response to the COVID-19 virus.
“Since Spirit has a statewide draw of artists and guests, we feel it is important to change our format from an in-person event to an online event to do our part in slowing the spread of illness in our community and all communities.”
The online auction of more than 150 artworks by around 50 Nebraska artists will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, April 3, and conclude at noon Friday, April 17. A “Buy It Now” feature is offered in addition to the traditional incremental bidding associated with an auction. A wide variety of media and price points are available for paintings, sculpture, fiber works, ceramic pieces and assemblages.
Until the Qtego link can be activated on March 27, the list of artists and images of their artworks may be viewed on MONA’s website at mona.unk.edu
For those who have already made reservations for the gala, the museum will be reaching out to them directly.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
