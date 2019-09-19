KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art will host “The Truth Workshop” with artist Jennifer Bockelman on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Bockelman received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in sculpture. Her work addresses the themes of power and cultural identity when filtered through language. She is interested in accidental juxtapositions, and the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves.
This workshop introduces a project that explores the interplay between the languages of images, materials and texts. Participants will learn a few basic stitches, mine their family history for a word or phrase, then select an image to pair with it to begin an embroidery project of their own.
The workshop runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Beginners and experienced embroiderers age 16 and older are welcome. All supplies for the workshop are provided. Cost is $50 for museum members or $60 for non-members. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 20.
The museum will also host a Collection Connection program with quilting icon Michael James at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
James permanently changed perceptions about the purpose and language of quilt making. In 1973 he graduated with an MFA in painting and printmaking from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. However, no longer feeling inspired by the process of painting, he moved toward spending his time experimenting with quilt block patterns, color theory and design. By applying his existing knowledge of art history to a tradition that was experiencing a rebirth of interest, James was able to produce innovative quilts, with modern new designs.
His teaching and quintessential quiltmaker’s handbooks have encouraged a generation of global makers to express themselves with textiles in a way that has never happened before. Currently James is the Ardis James Professor and Chair, Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
This program is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Threaded,” which opens Oct. 1.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
