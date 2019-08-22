KEARNEY — “The Art of Picture Framing,” a Collection Connection program presented by Roxanne Aistrope, is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.
From the earliest of times when the making of art began, two-dimensional artworks are made complete with a carefully selected picture frame. Choosing the ideal frame for any artwork is a complex process. There are woods in many shades, metals with countless finishes, and golden gilts in untold tones in traditional or contemporary styles. And that’s just the beginning!
Aistrope, owner of On Site Studio Framing in Kearney, talks about the history and components of custom-made picture framing. She has been in the framing industry since 1993. Aistrope earned her bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in interior design from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Also, the museum will feature “The Lundeens: A Divine Collaboration,” which opens Tuesday, Aug. 27, and runs through Jan. 5.
In 2015, the Lundeen studio was commissioned to create several sculptures for Cloisters on the Platte, a religious and silent retreat center conceived by philanthropist Joe Ricketts and located on the Nebraska prairie. The bronze figures consist of some of the most complex representations of the Stations of the Cross in the world today.
The exhibition showcases the process to create these monumental works ranging from drawings and sketches to maquettes (smaller scale models). In adjacent galleries, works by four Lundeen family dynasty of artists complement the Cloisters sculptures: George, Mark, Bets, and Cammie.
A native of Holdrege, George Lundeen was a Fulbright-Hayes Scholar studying at the Academia de Belle Arte in Florence, Italy. He holds a masters in fine arts from the University of Illinois and a bachelor of arts from Hastings College.
He established his sculpting studio in Loveland, Colo., in the mid-1970s where he currently lives and works.
A reception is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with artist remarks at 6:30.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.