KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney will present “Molly Anderson: On-Edge Felt Revival” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Four years ago, fiber artist Molly Anderson, primarily known for her hand-quilted textiles, was ready for an invigorating challenge in a new direction. The iconic on-edge felt mosaics in MONA’s permanent collection by Jean Louise Berg Thiessen (1876-1960) were a source of admiration and fascination for Anderson, ultimately becoming the inspirational catalyst to her need for change.
Anderson will discuss the on-edge felt mosaic technique, and how she has adapted it to her style of making and creating wool mosaics. She will also include a demonstration of her technique, show samples of wool, and works in progress.
Molly Anderson has a degree in art education from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan. She was introduced to quiltmaking in 1988 by her mother and grandmother. Anderson’s work is exhibited and collected nationally. MONA has two “quilts” in the permanent collection.
The program is part of the museum’s “Collection Connection” series and is offered in conjunction with “Threaded,” on display through Feb. 9. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, MONA’s 2020 “Collection Connection” presentations will focus primarily on the work of women artists, past and present. These presentations by regional experts are free and open to the public.
Nebraska was the 14th state to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1919. By August of 1920, 36 states ratified the amendment, ensuring that across the country, the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on sex.
Also at the museum, “Nebraska Now: Michael Burton, Animation” opens Jan. 18.
Michael Burton, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his UNL team create animated films that “recover visibilities of people who are mostly left out of the cultural and historical record.” This exhibition looks at “Anna,” a film based on the true story of an enslaved woman who jumped to her freedom in early 19th century Washington, D.C. “Anna” was co-produced with William G. Thomas III, Professor of history, and Kwakiutl L. Dreher, associate professor of English and ethnic studies at UNL.
An artist talk and reception are scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18. There is no admission charge.
The exhibit will remain on display through March 29.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.