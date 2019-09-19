MINDEN — Artist Sally Jurgensmier will take over the gallery at the Minden Opera House when her new exhibit opens Sept. 27.
Jurgensmier grew up on a farm not far from Hastings, and graduated from Minden High School and Hastings College. She has gained ground as a full-time artist with recognitions from “Wings Over the Platte” exhibit at Stuhr Museum and Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.
Her work has given the idea the repurposed “junk” could become beautiful works of art. Her intention and inspiration have shown whimsy and fun, yet pull at emotion at the same time. For this show Jurgensmier has created original metal sculptures with embellishments she brought back from a recent trip to Haiti. Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated to Mission II Haiti for the repair of water pumps. For more information about her artwork, visit sculpturesbysally.com.
An artist reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The gallery is open during regular business hours, during special events at the Opera House and by appointment. This exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30.
Also on Friday, Sept. 27, the Opera House will welcome the Beatrice Community Players’ production of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
The play consists of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects — mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. This show is a bittersweet meditation on the joys and tribulations of women’s lives, reflected through the prism of their clothes. It frankly discusses all aspects of life. Written by Nora & Delia Ephron, it is based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman.
Tickets are $16; call (308) 382-0588 or check online at MindenOperaHouse.com.
