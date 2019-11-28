MINDEN — A holiday “must see” for Central Nebraskans for more than 100 years is the traditional lights festival in Minden which opens the Friday following Thanksgiving and continues for the first two Sundays in December.
A century ago, in 1915, City Light Commissioner J.H. “Jack” Haws strung lights around Minden’s downtown square and north two blocks to welcome members of the Grand Army of the Republic. Now, more than 100 years later, the community has not only carried on that tradition, but the lighting display now totals more than 15,000 bulbs that blanket the courthouse and adjoining streets during the holiday season.
In 1986, then-Gov. Ben Nelson officially proclaimed Minden be recognized as “The Christmas City,” due to its ability to attract visitors from all over the Midwest.
Many activities are planned for Friday, leading up to the official lighting ceremony on the downtown square.
Included on the schedule: Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 10 a.m. to noon, and a free family movie, 1 p.m., Minden Opera House; children’s carnival, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Windmill Hall; soup supper and cookie walk, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Senior Center; and the crowning of Miss Christmas City, turning on the lights and lighted parade around the square, 5:30 p.m.
Other holiday activities include
Saturday, Dec. 7: Christmas City 5K run/walk and half-mile Little Elves run, 8 a.m. Westminster United Presbyterian Church; Rotary pancake feed, 8 to 11 a.m., Westminster United Presbyterian Church; and a holiday craft and vendor fair and Art on the Square, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Minden Mall and Minden Opera House;
Sunday, Dec. 8: Community Choir concert, 2 p.m., Westminster United Presbyterian Church; holiday tour of homes, 3 to 6 p.m.; and a soup supper, 5 to 6:45 p.m., Senior Center
In addition to the lights display, “The Light of the World” pageant will be presented three times.
A handwritten, home-produced pageant, “The Light of the World,” was first presented in 1946. Written by the Rev. Art Johnson and Clayton Morey, the pageant is performed every year on two sides of the Kearney County Courthouse. More than 100 volunteers play centurions, angels, kings and the wise men, as well as Joseph and Mary, in a re-enactment of the traditional Christmas story.
The pageant will be presented free of charge at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Sunday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 8.
For more information, call (308) 832-1811 or check online at www.mindenne.org.
Minden Opera House
In addition to the events listed above, the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., will host a special concert and art exhibit during the holiday season.
“A Nebraska Brass Christmas,” presented by the Nebraska Brass, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Founded in 1987, the Nebraska Brass is one of the Midwest’s most popular brass quintets. Audiences young and old enjoy the group’s serious musicianship and light-hearted humor as they present a variety of music ranging from classical to popular, Dixieland and jazz. A staple in the MOH Christmas season, join the Nebraska Brass as they perform a variety of Christmas tunes in a variety of styles.
The last couple of years, the Nebraska Brass has presented several holiday concerts in the area. This year, the Dec. 1 program in Minden is the only area concert on the schedule.
Tickets are $18.
The opera house also hosts two “Polar Express” movie and story-telling event for kids; they are planned for Dec. 21 and 22. However, these popular events sell out quickly, so check for ticket availability.
The Opera House Art Gallery will feature “Gary Cole: Photography,” through Dec. 31. This award-winning photographer has been featured in many exhibits around the state.
“I think it is important to take photographs that include the human element, to touch one’s emotion in some way. I try to make my work unique, most photographs you will not see anywhere else,” he says. “I try to take them on the artful side rather than the technical side, to include awe and wonderment, to be something you want to remember, someplace you want to be, and something that makes your heart smile.
“I must admit, probably the most exciting part of photography is the travel, the searching, the exploring, and the adventure. I try to get light, content, composition and emotion to come together, and that’s what I share through my photography.”
For more information about any programs at the opera house, contact Marcy Brandt, executive director, at (308) 382-0588, or check onlihe at www.MindenOperaHouse.com
