KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney has announced new dates for two events. The Lettermen, originally scheduled for two performances on March 24, are rescheduled for performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. The Bar J Wranglers concert, scheduled for March 27, now planned for Friday, May 8.
For The Lettermen, current tickets will be honored on June 17. Season members unable to attend on June 17 may receive a credit toward a 2020-21 season membership. Non-season ticketholders may receive a gift certificate for any future Merryman performance. Those unable to attend the rescheduled performance should contact the Merryman at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com by May 18.
For the Bar J Wranglers, any current ticket will be honored on May 8. If unable to attend the rescheduled performance, contact the box office at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com
