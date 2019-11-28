CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum will host its annual Christmas tea from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Traver House.
The Traver House, 211 E. St., has been home to the the Merrick County Historical Museum for 50 years. Built in 1886 by Merrick County pioneers, Isaac and Mary Traver, the Victorian mansion showcases Traver’s lumber yard business. Some of the Traver family and their five children resided in the mansion until Mary’s death in the 1930s.
The house was turned into apartments for three decades until Merrick County Historical Museum purchased and restored the home in 1968.
The house has many original features including a fireplace and an open staircase descending into the foyer. It is decorated for the holidays. The square grand piano is the centerpiece for the afternoon music reminiscent of Christmas celebrations long ago.
Local artists will be sharing their talents with guests who choose to attend the free event. The schedule includes: Squeezebox Santa (Judy Marco), 1 p.m.; Willa Sharp and Simon Sharp, 1:30 p.m.; Nebraska Christian School Brass Ensemble, 2 p.m.; Prairie Echoes with Janice Stuhmer, and Curt Cooper, 2:30 p.m.; Linda Saunders’ piano students, 3 p.m.; and Elaine Wischmeier and piano and vocal students, 3:30 p.m.
Guests may come and go as they like, tour the museum, view plans for the new museum facility and enjoy the music. Light refreshments will be served from a festive appointed tea table.
For more information, call Megan Sharp at (308) 624-3367; Nancy Johnson at (308) 940-0195, Bill Bolte at (308) 390-3038 or Ruth Ferris at (308) 940-0636.
