CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council has announced its 2019-20 season, with all shows to be presented in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre in Central City.
Kicking off the season will be Elton Flodman and Friends Country Opry on Sunday, Sept. 29. He returns with crowd-pleasing country music featuring performers from around the United States.
Other shows this year include: Kevin Cheng and String Quartet featuring light classical and pop music on Oct. 20; Voice House, a family vocal quartet performing a Christmas show on Dec. 1; “REZA: Edge of Illusion” on Feb. 9; Paddywhack, folk music from Ireland and the British Isles on March 8; and Michael Fitzsimmons’ “Dancing Man Music/Percussionist” on April 26.
Season memberships are now available to purchase. Individual memberships will be $50 and family memberships will be $125. If purchased before Aug. 16, the council is offering an “early-bird special” of $45 for individuals and $110 for families.
Membership prices are the same as this past year, even though the lineup includes more shows.
This year’s season is in honor of one of MAC’s charter members, Willa Freelend, who passed away May 9. Freelend was instrumental in making the dream of the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre become a reality. She also served as treasurer and membership chair for MAC.
Season memberships can be purchased by mailing a check to Merrick Arts Council at P.O. Box 172, Central City, NE 68826. Please be sure to include contact information and the type of membership being purchased. Memberships can also be purchased at the door at the first program.
For more information, call (308) 940-0274 or email MAC at macatthepac@gmail.com.