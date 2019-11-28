Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest-running consecutive concert tour in the entertainment industry.
Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 29. Two traveling ensembles will stage performances in cities across the country.
Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island at 8 p.m. Friday. Dec. 20.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.
This year’s show will feature the original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.
From his longtime home in Omaha, Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry’s largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis’ innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category. His first Christmas album in 1984 revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music, the album’s success made Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists.
Tickets are $37, $49 and $58.50 (plus fees) and are available at the events center box office or through Ticketmaster; call (800) 745-3000 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com.
For more information and a complete list of tour dates, visit www.mannheimsteamroller.com/2019-mannheim-steamrollerr-tour/
KEARNEY — After a successful run of the variety show, “Let it Snow!”, the Crane River Theater is taking its holiday spirit in a different direction this year with “Elf the Musical.”
Based on the beloved classic movie, “Elf,” this new musical aims to make everyone embrace their inner elf.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his father and discover his true identity.
Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The score is jam-packed with rousing anthems of holiday cheer, including “Christmastown,” “Sparklejollytwinklejingley,” and “There is a Santa Claus.” After all, “the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
The cast features Dan Beckmann as Buddy and Theresa Rowley as Jovie. Both are returning to Kearney for this production. Beckmann was a member of several shows, including “Shrek” (Shrek), “The Music Man” (Harold Hill), and Celebrate Broadway. Rowley was a member of the 2012 summer company and played Cinderella in “Into the Woods.”
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and Friday, Dec. 20; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., in Kearney.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 for adults; and $15, $20 and $25 for students; order online at cranerivertheater.org or call the box office at (308) 627-5796.
Crane River Theater was established around the belief that lifting up the arts will only help in creating richer and more vibrant communities. Its mission is to serve the community of Kearney and surrounding areas as a professional theater company providing a home for the presentation, education and promotion of the arts. Crane River Theater attracts professionals from across the country and mixes them with local artists to create innovative productions for audiences of all ages.
Local dancers present holiday program
Students from the Step It Up Dance Academy will present “Holiday Delights,” their annual holiday program at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the Northwest High School auditorium.
Dancers range from age 2 to 18 and will perform to a variety of holiday music.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 11; children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Refreshments will be served.
Step It Up offers classes at a new location this year, 1302 W. Fourth St. Instructors Joan and Jody McKee teach ballet, jazz, clogging, arc, lyrical and hip hop. For more information, call (308) 675-1070.
n CEDAR HOLLOW, 4900 S. Engleman Road: K-4 music program, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9; and 5-8 music program, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, both at Northwest High School. Information: (308) 385-6306.
n Central Catholic will host a Christmas concert featuring band and choir students from the middle school and the hight school at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the school. There is no admission charge. Information: Tyler Koepp, (308) 384-2440.
n Trinity Lutheran School will present a Christmas band and handbell concert from 5-8 students at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the school, 208 W 13th St. Students will also present Advent services throughout December in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary, 212 W. 12th St. Services include: “Advent Lessons and Carols,” featuring 6-8 students, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4; “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” featuring 3-5 students, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11; and “Who Came to Bethlehem?” featuring K-2 students, 10 am. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Information: (308) 382-5274.
