Area residents will have an opportunity to be immersed in Mexican culture on Aug. 23.
A traveling performing group, México en el Corazón, will be performing at Grand Island Senior High at 6 p.m.
Yolanda Nuncio, a member of the Grand Island Latino Network, has helped coordinate making Grand Island a part of the group’s tour.
“I hope many people will come and enjoy the show,” Nuncio said.
She said the show is sponsored by both the Mexican and American governments and institutions such as the University of Guadalajara and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in Chicago.
Nuncio said everyone is welcome to come, as it will be a great opportunity to learn and celebrate the love of music.
What makes the show so special, she said, is how it incorporates culture.
“It shows the beauty of Mexican culture with non-Mexicans,” Nuncio said. “It also captures the beauty of being Mexican.”
An important theme in the show is the sharing of cultures, she said.
It will feature mariachis, dancing and different music that will tell a story about Mexican culture.
“It really highlights the positive aspects of Mexican culture,” Nuncio said.
The members of the cast are all professional musicians and dancers, so Nuncio said people will be satisfied with the high level of performance the cast will bring to the stage.
“The last time we had a cultural group of this level of talent was about 30 years ago,” she said.
Nuncio said that was when they brought in ballet dancers to perform, but this show will be different.
Admission will be free because the group does not charge any fees.
The México en el Corazón Tour will have made stops in Seattle, Portland, Ore., Denver and Las Vegas before coming to Grand Island to perform.
“We are very lucky to have them come here,” Nuncio said.