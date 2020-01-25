With the Christmas and New Year holidays finally over and the bitterly cold winter finally settling in, what could be better than spending the long, dark and chilly nights curled up on the couch watching a good movie or a great new television show?
Luckily for you, it is one of the busiest times of the year in Hollywood: awards season. With the Golden Globes recently awarded and the Academy Awards to be announced in a couple of weeks, use the library to plan your next movie or TV night with some of the very best from the past year.
We recently added the winner of three Golden Globes to our inventory. “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” took home the award for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Supporting Actor, Musical or Comedy (Brad Pitt); and Screenplay for a Motion Picture (Quentin Tarantino). This movie, directed by Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt and Margot Robbie, is set in 1969. “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” follows a fading Los Angeles star (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) as they try to have one last big hit during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
The ensemble cast features portrayals of many notable (and infamous) people of the era including Sharon Tate (Robbie), Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen and the Manson Family. Be sure to get your name on the hold list for this title today.
Superhero/supervillain fans will want to get their hands on the Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama winner, Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker.” This dark, psychological thriller set in 1981 tells the origins of Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian and party clown who ultimately becomes Batman’s ultimate archenemy. Also, take a look at the Globes Best Actress in a Drama winner, Renée Zellweger’s “Judy.” This biopic follows the final years of acting and singing legend Judy Garland’s career after she relocated her stage show to London.
We have the winners of Best Actor and Actress in a Musical or Comedy, as well. Don’t miss Taron Egerton as Elton John in the biopic “Rocketman,” or Awkwafina’s outstanding performance in “The Farewell,” based partially on a true story, which follows U.S.-born Billi Wang (Awkwafina) as she reluctantly returns to Changchun, China, to gather with her family to say goodbye to her grandmother — the only person in the family not to be told that she is terminally ill.
If award-winning television is more your thing, we have many of those winners as well. We have on order winner of Best Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, “Fleabag.” Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” follows a young woman trying to cope with tragedy in London as she tries to navigate all of the confusing things life has to throw at her. Be sure to get your name on the hold list to get this title once it is received.
Also on order is the winner of Best Miniseries and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries (Stellan Skarsgård): “Chernobyl.” Based on Belarusian Nobel-winning author Svetlana Aleksievich’s “Voices from Chernobyl,” this five-part HBO drama dramatizes the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine and follows the lives of both the people who caused the explosion and the lives of the first responders. Aleksievich’s book is also available for the full account.
Of course, movies and television shows don’t have to win Golden Globes and Academy Awards to be worthy of checking out. The library has thousands of DVDs and television shows available on our shelves and instantly available for streaming on our Hoopla platform.
Stop in the library today or go online and let the library make your next movie or TV night.
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
