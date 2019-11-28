A Thanksgiving weekend tradition for more than 30 years, the La Camerata Madrigal Singers will again host their annual “Merry Olde 16th Century Yuletide Feaste” and performance.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, in the Grand Ballroom at the Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust. Doors open with a cash bar at 6:30 p.m. The “feast” will be served at 7.
This year marks the 34th consecutive year of performances for La Camerata Madrigal Singers.
It starts each year the Monday after Labor Day, when a group of area residents return to the late 16th century.
That’s when rehearsals begin for the annual production of La Camerata Madrigal Singers.
“Well, some of us call it our Monday night therapy time because we get to get together and sing and laugh and have great fellowship,” said Pam Ahlman, the group’s director, in an interview.
The group was formed in 1986 and performs each Thanksgiving weekend with pageantry and song in a 16th century yuletide feast and formal concert. Cast members will be performing in ornate Elizabethan costumes and singing not only on stage, but throughout the audience. The banquet hall is transformed into a medieval-looking castle, complete with Christmas trees and an armored knight sentry, and guests enjoy delicious food, music and funny dialogue and a playlet that runs throughout the evening.
Sixteen adults make up the main chorus. In addition to the adult group, eight young people make up the prince and princess chorus.
“We become just this wonderful little silly musical family,” Ahlman said. “And some of us don’t see each other except from season to season.”
Attendees are served a four-course dinner. This year’s menu will feature “Lord’s Greens,” creamy potato leek soup, King’s cut Windsor loin, the Queen’s au gratin potatoes, green beans and tomato with butter dill sauce, caramel bread pudding or red velvet cake, and a beverage.
“It’s great food, great music, a lot of wonderful laughter,” Ahlman said.
It’s “just such a warm, intimate and relaxing evening for people. And there’s a cash bar,” she said, smiling.
During the evening, the vocalists perform 30 songs. At least 85 percent of them are Christmas numbers. But they’re not all from the Renaissance period.
Each year, the music and story change. A playlet weaves through the music, Ahlman said, and “This year we will be featuring music especially commissioned for the La Camerata Madrigal Singers.”
And the cast this year has a twist.
“In the tradition of queens Catherine Parr and Mary I,” Ahlman added, “we will, for the first time in our 34 years, have a female jester, Jayne Foole, played by Susie Wren. She will guide everyone through the feast of song and food with her quick wit and keen sense of frivolity, seasoned with the grace of a young lady.”
But there are certain things that must be part of each year’s performance, such as the introduction of the king and queen, the 12 Days of Christmas and audience participation.
All of the performers wear Renaissance clothing. The idea is to transport the audience back to merry olde England.
“We turn this place into a castle hall. We speak in a bit of an accent, and we’re very proper,” Ahlman said.
She said the musical entertainment and story let people mark the end of Thanksgiving and the start to their Christmas season. Even though La Camerata has been around for more than 30 years, the event still attracts newcomers who attend and say, “we never knew this was going on.”
In addition to Ahlman, the “court musical director,” and Wren, the cast and crew includes Kara Rieger, court accompanist; Raychel Eckhardt, Trenna Edwards, Robyn Kenyon and Linda Adler, sopranos; Kat Bortz, Naomi Johnson, Deb Scheel and Meredith Schleichardt, altos; Mike Bockoven, Sam Rabanales-Estrada and Brian Rapp, tenors; and Shannon Ahlman, Darren Kosmicki, Jess Watson and Jose Torres, bass.
The Prince and Princess Chorus features Tessa Bockoven, Alyssa Priester, Kylynn Helzer, Kenley Bogner, Molly Cline, Kyra Ray and Michael Westerby.
Tickets are $30 for the four-course meal and entertainment and are available at the Hy-Vee customer service desk or by calling (308) 381-3678 (credit card required for phone orders; Visa or Mastercard only).
For group seating information, call Ahlman at (308) 370-6586, or Naomi Johnson at (308) 390-2235.
For more information, email info@lacamerata.org or check online at www.lacamerata.org
