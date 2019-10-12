The Kearney Symphony Orchestra and David Nabb will perform the world premiere of “Concerto for Saxophone and Orchestra,” a work by Robert Gross that showcases a one-handed saxophone. Gross composed the piece for Nabb, professor music at UNK, in fall 2018. Nabb survived a major stroke in 2000 and has since gained international acclaim as he collaborated with Kearney instrument builder Jeff Stelling in the development of the world’s finest one-handed saxophone, known as the “toggle-key” saxophone.