Third- through eighth-grade students will have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in an Islander show choir with the annual GISH Center for Performing & Creative Arts Junior Islander Show Choir Camp set for Jan. 4-5.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Campers will rehearse from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for a public performance at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
The Junior Islander show choir camp is run by high school senior show choir students. This year’s theme, chosen by the seniors, is “Dive into the Decades.”
High school students will choreograph dances to songs they’ll teach the younger students. The camp participants will then perform on Sunday along with the three high school show choirs — Ultimate Image, Future Image and Sweet Rev.
Camp organizer Amanda Smith said the seniors have more ownership over the camp this year by doing the choreography. In the past, an outside choreographer has taught the campers.
“The younger kids look up to the high schoolers,” Smith said. “They’re waiting for their chance to be on stage, too.”
Smith said the best thing about being part of the show choir camp is seeing kids experience what it’s like to be on stage and to perform.
“I feel like we don’t have as many fine arts opportunities for younger kids in this community, so this is a great event to have,” Smith said. “The atmosphere of the camp is pretty energetic. Seeing the high schoolers work together with the younger kids is really cool, too.”
